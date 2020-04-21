Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:07 IST
Saudi says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it was closely monitoring oil markets and stood ready to take further measures after crude prices plunged to historic lows. "The kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepared to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers," the cabinet said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

It said cabinet reiterated that the kingdom is constantly working to achieve stability in the oil market, reaffirming a commitment along with Russia to implement agreed output cuts over the next two years. Under the deal, which ended a bitter price war amid a supply glut with the coronavirus pandemic battering global demand, Riyadh and Moscow will cut 2.5 million barrels per day each.

The OPEC+ group of major producers last week agreed record production cuts of 9.7 million bpd to prop up prices that had shed more than 60 percent as the COVID-19 illness shut down businesses worldwide. Producers outside the alliance pledged to cut an additional 3.7 million bpd.

But that was not enough to prevent crude prices plunging into negative territory for the first time on Monday. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crashed to close in New York at minus $37.63 per barrel amid a perfect storm of low demand, an output gult and a lack of storage.

The OPEC+ agreement calls for full-scale cuts over the months of May and June, with limited increases for the rest of the year. Algeria, another large producer and highly dependent on crude export revenues, said it had taken the necessary measures to deal with falling prices, according to the official news agency APS.

"We foresaw this crisis, and we took precautions," said spokesman Belaid Mohand Oussaid, according to the report. "We still have the crisis under control, and we hope the global oil market will catch its breath soon and prices will level." Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday with the international benchmark Brent crude dropping briefly below $19 a barrel for the first time in two decades.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rebounded but still was trading at - $2.39 a barrel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai wins tentative approval to delay its Expo 2020 to 2021

A world body on Tuesday tentatively approved Dubais request to move its Expo 2020 worlds fair to next year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions executive committee said its member states will v...

Turkey targets return to normal toward end of May, Erdogan says

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the end of Ramadan in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesda...

Kota: Constable, home guard jawan test COVID-19 positive; 15 fined for not wearing masks

A police constable and a home guard jawan on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthans Kota district, taking the tally to 108, as authorities fined 15 people Rs 100 each for not wearing face masks in public. The 55-yea...

Dutch court OKs assisted suicide in advanced dementia cases

The Netherlands highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out medically assisted suicide in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive. The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020