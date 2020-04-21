Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestle's all plants operational but production scaled down

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:38 IST
Nestle's all plants operational but production scaled down
Representative image Image Credit:

FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday said all of its manufacturing plants have become operational but at a scaled down level due to restrictions imposed by local authorities and state governments. The company said it has received permission to operate all units along with distribution center, warehouses, and suppliers, which are also witnessing scaled down operations.

However, the company said it can not access the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown on the company at this time. "The scaled-down operations at various locations are essentially on account of applicable social distancing norms and the lesser deployment of people.

"The scaling up, scaling down or suspension of operations at various locations is dependent on the directions of the Central and State Governments and authorities," Nestle India said in a regulatory filing. Nestle India, which manufactures popular instant noodles Maggi besides other products as Nescafe coffee, Cereal infant cereal, and KitKat chocolate, said the company is "closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State Governments and authorities, from time to time".

"The impact on the operations of the Company cannot be assessed at this point," it added. Nestle India, a subsidiary of NESTLE SA of Switzerland, operates eight factories in India.

In fresh guidelines issued on last Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic, the government allowed functioning of industrial units located in rural areas from April 20, while observing strict social distancing norms. It had, however, barred all kinds of public transport and prohibited opening of public places till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...

Pandemic to provoke worst ever recession in LatAm: UN

Latin America is set for its worst ever recession with a fall in GDP of 5.3 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a UN body said TuesdayThe United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said the last time...

Senior UK official: PM Johnson to stick to Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline

The top official at Britains foreign ministry said on Tuesday that he expected Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stick to the existing end of December deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The government has repe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020