Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar eases as oil rebound soothes nerves

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:45 IST
FOREX-Dollar eases as oil rebound soothes nerves

The dollar edged lower on Wednesday, erasing some of the previous day's gains, but safe-haven currencies remained largely well supported even as markets began to stabilize as oil prices recovered from another slump.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six other major currencies, was 0.13% lower at 100.33. The index hit a two-week high of 100.48 on Tuesday. Brent crude oil sank below $16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, before recovering slightly on the prospect of extra pledges to cut output in addition to a pact by major producers to limit supplies.

U.S. crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, as a supply glut and lack of storage forced desperate traders to pay to get rid of oil. On Wednesday, most currencies traded in relatively narrow ranges against a backdrop of steadying stock markets.

"It's been a pretty quiet morning overall," said Thomas Anderson, managing director at moneycorp North America. "The focus is really on two things: what politicians and governments are doing dealing with the virus, and more importantly people are talking about the lockdown and the reopenings by state," Anderson said.

The U.S. House of Representatives will pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that U.S. states are safely starting to reopen businesses, even as some public health officials warned that relaxing restrictions too quickly could trigger a new surge in cases of the coronavirus.

The dollar was about flat against the Japanese yen. A rebound in oil prices after the recent sharp drops helped ease the strain on commodity-linked currencies. The dollar was 0.41% lower against its Canadian counterpart.

The Norwegian crown remained weak on Wednesday, hitting a fresh near four-week low against the greenback. The euro was range-bound before an EU meeting tomorrow to discuss financial aid in the euro zone. It was last down 0.3% against the dollar..

The Australian dollar was up 0.49% after a record surge in retail sales last month, spurred by panic buying. Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back the currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the countrys first military satellite into orbit.I think Iran needs to be he...

225 Iran evacuees airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh

A batch of 225 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and quarantined at an Armys wellness centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur was airlifted to the Leh air base on Wednesday. They were airlifted from the Jodhpur Air Force station. They all be...

Covid-19: HC suspends HIV positive murder convict's sentence by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended by four weeks the sentence of a murder convict who is suffering from HIV infection and sought to be released from jail on the ground that his immunity was low for surviving the on going coronavirus p...

Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that shes helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020