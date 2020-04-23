Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:27 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ryanair will not return to flying if middle seats must be empty, says chief https://on.ft.com/2VueRXz - Nissan to reopen part of Sunderland plant this week for safety tests https://on.ft.com/3au6QGl

- Sycamore tries to back away from Victoria's Secret deal https://on.ft.com/3cDviXe - KPMG special audit into Wirecard runs into second delay https://on.ft.com/2XZfCJY

Overview - Ryanair Holdings Plc chief executive warned the airline would not return to flying if governments insist planes leave their middle seats empty when travel restrictions are lifted following the coronavirus pandemic.

- Nissan will reopen part of its Sunderland site this week in order to test safety measures for workers that will allow it to restart the main plant in the coming weeks. - Sycamore Partners disclosed on Wednesday it had walked away from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Victoria's Secret, after the lingerie brand shut down stores and furloughed staff in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

- The special audit into Wirecard's financial statements by KPMG will take longer than previously planned and now expects to receive the results next Monday, the German payments company said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the mens ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the womens circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis ...

Bogota's supermarkets become safe spaces for women to report abuse

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Colombias capital city facing domestic abuse can seek help in hundreds of supermarkets and pharmacies as part of a new campaign launched on Wednesday to tackle the ...

COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF

Facebooks USD 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio in the midst of coronavirus pandemic is a reflection of the faith that foreign companies have in Indian economys potential and future growth, a top US-based India-centric business advocac...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities. The cats, from separate areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020