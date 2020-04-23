Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI)PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:03 IST
Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6750.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 --- Gr. Javas 60/70 --- Gr Javas 70/80 --- Gr.Javas 80/90 --- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10300.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9200.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4250.00 Castorseed Disa --- Castorseed Hyderabad ---DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. --- Soyameal 48% 33913.00 Castor Extr. --- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1350.00 Kardi Expeller --- Sesame Expeller --- Sunflower Exp. 850.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 845.00 Refined Palm Oil 755.00 Soyabean Ref. 845.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude --- Rapeseed Ref. --- Rapeseed Exp. --- Copra white --- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA --- Rice Bran --- Linseed --- Castor Comm. 880.00 F.S.G. 890.00 F.S.G.Kandla 870.00 Mowra --- Neem --- Karanji PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
