Pulses industry body IPGA donates Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES Fund, 6,000 ration kits for needy

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) said it has decided to contribute Rs 21 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund to support the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. "IPGA has decided to contribute a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund which is in addition to the various amounts contributed by their members," the association said in a statement

IPGA is also supporting the frontline fighters as well as the migrant workers and needy families stuck in containment zones. The association will be providing a total of 6,000 ration bags for this cause. Each bag of ration will contain 5 kgs of rice, 5 kgs of atta, 2 kgs of dal, 1 litre of cooking oil, 1 kg of sugar and 1 kg of salt. IPGA Chairman Jitu Bheda said, "Supporting the police personnel of Navi Mumbai is our way of expressing our gratitude to them for the tireless efforts taken by them to ensure that the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) continues to function every day." The association said its members in their individual capacities are also doing a lot of relief work. "The overall contribution from the pulses trade to PM-CARES Fund is close to Rs 5 crores," it said

This is over and above the contribution made by IPGA members in the form of foodgrains, sanitizers, masks, gloves and similar essential commodities. Bimal Kothari, vice chairman, IPGA, said other industry associations should also come forward and support this fight to control COVID-19 pandemic. IPGA is the nodal body for pulses and grains trade and industry in India. It has over 400 direct and indirect members which include individuals, corporates as well as regional pulses traders and processors associations, taking its pan-India reach to over 10,000 stakeholders involved in the farming, processing, warehousing and import of pulses.