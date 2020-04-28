Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Oil slump pressures FX while stocks crawl higher

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:26 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Oil slump pressures FX while stocks crawl higher

Developing world stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as a fresh plunge in oil prices underscored the economic shock from the coronavirus and sapped appetite for risky assets. Russia's rouble was among the biggest percentage losers among currencies, dropping about 0.3%, while the MSCI's index of emerging market currencies fell slightly.

Oil prices slumped on concerns over dwindling crude storage capacity and fears that fuel demand may only recover slowly from curbs on economic and social activity to stem the spread of the coronavirus. While most emerging markets - which have large crude imports - benefit from weakness in the oil market, the resulting shock to risk appetite prompted increased capital outflows.

Still, losses were small in comparison to those seen last week when U.S. crude futures crashed into negative territory, with investors holding off large trades ahead of key European and U.S. central bank meetings later in the week. "At present the major central banks are at comparatively expansionary levels. All of them have beefed up asset purchases as much as they could. All of them are close to or even at the minimum lower interest rate bound," wrote Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and EM Analyst at Commerzbank.

Nguyen added that the pandemic might call on central banks to resort to unconventional monetary policy to protect their respective economies. Emerging market economies have less room to scale up liquidity, and are likely to face a larger impact from disruptions due to the outbreak.

Sweden's central bank on Tuesday held its benchmark rate at 0.0%, after having hiked it from negative territory in December. A Reuters poll expected the bank to stand pat. Still, the bank raised the possibility of future cuts if the situation called for it. The krona firmed against the euro after the decision.

Emerging market stocks fared slightly better than currencies, with the MSCI's index of stocks rising about 0.5%. A bulk of the index's gains for the day came for Asian stocks, with analysts holding the view that Asian emerging markets may be able to handle the outbreak far better than their EMEA or Latin American peers.

South African stocks rose about 0.7%, resuming trade after a long weekend. The rand was flat to the dollar. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as investor risk sentiment improves

The pound inched higher on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week at which officials are expected to provide further stimulus to their economies to fight the coronavi...

Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali

Merck Foundation www.Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards for French-Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENIS...

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people

Austria will take further steps to ease its lockdown on Friday, allowing events with up to 10 people and instructing the public they no longer need a specific reason to leave home, the government said on Tuesday.Austria acted early in its c...

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 28 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 41530.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 45790.00PURE GOLD 99.9 45974.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020