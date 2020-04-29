Amul launches milk-based beverage product 'Haldi doodh'

Dairy major GCMMF, which markets its products under the Amul brand, on Wednesday launched a milk-based beverage product 'haldi doodh' (turmeric latte) to boost immunity, amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) posted a turnover of over Rs 38,000 crore last fiscal.

"Amul has launched an affordable and easily accessible immunity booster beverage - Amul Haldi Doodh. Haldi doodh or golden milk also called turmeric latte is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties," the cooperative said in a statement. The price is Rs 30 for 200 ml easy-open-end can. "This product is being packed at state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in west and north India having a production capacity of 2,00,000 packs per day," the cooperative said. The GCMMF would launch more such natural and healthy drinks like ginger milk, tulsi milk etc. Turmeric is a common spice used in a wide variety of dishes, and even known for its immunity boosting capability.