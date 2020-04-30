Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rotary Bangalore Midtown helps fight COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads uncertainty and hardship around the world, Rotary members and associates are innovating ways of caring for those affected, and showing that even at a distance, there are various ways to help.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST
Rotary Bangalore Midtown helps fight COVID-19
Food grain kit distribution by Sansera. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads uncertainty and hardship around the world, Rotary members and associates are innovating ways of caring for those affected, and showing that even at a distance, there are various ways to help. Rotary Bangalore Midtown - under its food grain distribution project is supporting through the collective contributions of its members:- a food grain kit fully sufficient to support a family of 4 for 15 days and consisting of rice, wheat flour, ragi flour, 3 types of dal, sugar, salt, masks and other essentials to over 4000 families of daily wage workers, contract labourers who are facing a huge loss at this particular time.

To execute this project, Rotary Bangalore Midtown is working through: 1. HUMANE TOUCH (NGO): over 1400 of these kits are distributed in areas like Govindpura, Neelsandra, Tilak Nagar, Saraipalya, Banaswadi, Valmiki Nagar.

2. Karnataka Marwari Youth Federation: over 500 food grain kits were distributed with the presence of Tejaswi Surya, areas like Manjunatha Nagar, SG Palya. 3. Sansera Foundation: over 1200 of these kits will be distributed to the needy in areas of Bommasandra, Hosa Road, Jigani, Henningara, and also to rural Bengaluru like Sira, Pavagada.

4. Agarwal Samaj: 300 kits were distributed and 200 kits towards the families of children at Rural schools at Malur in association with Rotary Bangalore. 5. Support for various orphanages like Parikrama, Bala Yesu are also being provided with these food grain kits.

Fighting disease is one of Rotary's main causes, in addition to the above members are at supporting efforts to promote proper handwashing techniques, teach people other ways to stay healthy, and supply training and vital medical equipment to health care providers. Now they are helping health authorities communicate lifesaving information about COVID-19 and donate protective gear and other supplies to clinics and hospitals that are under strain because of the pandemic. Although Rotary clubs are canceling or postponing their in-person meetings and events, they are still finding ways to keep up their fellowship, reimagine their service efforts, and respond to the Pandemic.

Rotary Bangalore Midtown A hundred-plus member premier organization, chartered in the year 1977, comprising of leaders in many vocations. A part of Rotary District 3190, during the last 43 years Midtown has demonstrated its commitment of service to society, by executing projects that are unparalleled and of great benefit to society.

Now it has taken up the task of supporting at this crisis moment of lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus - COVID-19. Other major initiatives consist of free charitable dispensaries at Frazer town and Gottigere village, support underprivileged women at Mugulur village with the Maansi Project, creating urban forests in Bengaluru, and an only one in Karnataka Skin Bank at the Victoria Hospital. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US national approaches Kerala HC seeking visa extension, says India more successful in containing virus

A 74-year-old US national has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to extend his visa by as many as six months amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The court considered the petition of theatre director and writer Terry John Converse o...

Chuni Goswami: Indian football's first poster boy, complete athlete

Chuni Goswami was everything that any sportsperson would aspire to be. But only a few can claim to be blessed with the natural all-round talent which placed him among the pantheons of Indias biggest sporting icons.A strapping six-footer wit...

45 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida Police

Forty-five people were arrested and challans issued to 184 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. With the 45 arrests on Thursday, ...

Delhi government sets up COVID-19 testing centre exclusively for police personnel: Official.

Delhi government sets up COVID-19 testing centre exclusively for police personnel Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020