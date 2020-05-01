Left Menu
Optimove and Netcore partner to deliver highly personalized email and SMS customer messaging

Optimove, provider of the science-first relationship marketing hub, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Netcore Solutions, a customer communication & engagement company trusted by two-thirds of Asia's unicorns for email and SMS messaging infrastructure & services.

01-05-2020
Optimove. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Singapore May 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Optimove, provider of the science-first relationship marketing hub, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Netcore Solutions, a customer communication & engagement company trusted by two-thirds of Asia's unicorns for email and SMS messaging infrastructure & services. The partnership will enable business-to-consumer companies to automate the large-scale delivery of highly relevant, personalized customer communications.

Netcore is Asia's largest ESP known for its deliverability & inbox placement rate delivering billions of emails per month for thousands of world-class brands, such as Flipkart (A Walmart company), Nexxt, OYO, Jockey, Tokopedia, Canon, KFC, Axis Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Make My Trip & many more. Partnering with Netcore enables existing Optimove customers to benefit from Netcore's fast message delivery platform and its AI-enabled high delivery rates to deliver highly personalized email & SMS customer messaging, customers to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

The most common customer use cases of the Optimove-Netcore integration are: * Email personalization - Leveraging Optimove's "single source of truth" customer model to manage highly granular segments and personalization tags within emails and mobile messages delivered by Netcore.

* Multichannel campaign orchestration - Keeping all marketing channels fully aligned and synchronized, including Netcore's email and SMS channels. * Smart campaign optimization - Ensuring that each individual the customer only receives the most relevant communications by using Optimove's prioritization and exclusion mechanisms, AI-generated insights and self-optimizing A/B/n campaigns.

"We are very impressed with how Optimove integrates data science, AI and marketing know-how to enable companies to send relevant, emotionally intelligent communications to thousands or millions of individual customers," said Chaitanya Chinta, co-founder and Global Head of email business at Netcore. "This partnership further advances our mission of providing the ultimate email deliverability experience for our customers," he added.

"This partnership with Netcore expands Optimove's offering in APAC markets," said Yael Lapid, VP Customer Delivery at Optimove. "We look forward to working closely with Netcore's excellent team on helping many joint clients in APAC improve the business value and impact of their relationship marketing operations via the combined Optimove-Netcore solution," he added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

