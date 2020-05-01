Left Menu
Development News Edition

AbbVie sees substantial hit to Botox from pandemic, lowers Humira growth forecast

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:08 IST
AbbVie sees substantial hit to Botox from pandemic, lowers Humira growth forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

AbbVie Inc on Friday said it expects the coronavirus outbreak to substantially limit sales of Botox and similar aesthetic products that the U.S. drugmaker is set to acquire through its buyout of Allergan Plc. The blockbuster wrinkle treatment, which has both cosmetic and medical uses, was among the main drivers of AbbVie's $63 billion deal for Allergan, which is expected to close later this month.

Botox is administered by plastic surgeons and other specialists that have either been shuttered with other non-essential businesses or seen customers avoiding unnecessary contact amid stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, AbbVie hopes to see a quick recovery in Allergan's medical aesthetics business as restrictions are eased across the United States and Europe.

"We remain confident that the expected near-term impact, while likely substantial, will be transient, with the aesthetics business quickly ramping back to normalized trends," Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said on a conference call. Gonzalez did not comment on Allergan's financial results as the details were not yet public.

Also on Friday, AbbVie maintained its 2020 profit forecast even after reporting first-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates, on the strength of its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine. Humira sales rose 5.8% to $4.70 billion for the quarter despite declines outside the United States, where it has begun facing competition from cheaper biosimilar versions.

Humira is expected to lose patent protection in the United States, its largest market, in 2023, which is part of the reason for the Allergan acquisition. The company lowered its 2020 forecast for U.S. Humira sales growth to 7% from 9%, as it expects the coronavirus crisis to push more patients to lower-paying government health plans from commercial health insurance.

AbbVie still expects full-year earnings of $9.61 to $9.71 per share, which assumes European and U.S. stay-at-home restrictions will be gradually lifted starting this month, the company said. Sales of AbbVie's new psoriasis drug, Skyrizi, were $300 million. But the company noted that new patient additions were hurt by people avoiding doctor visits during the pandemic.

Total sales rose 10.1% to $8.62 billion in the quarter, topping analysts' estimates of $8.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding items, the company earned $2.42 per share, beating estimates by 17 cents.

AbbVie shares were up 1.7% at $83.58 on a down day for the broader market.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi holds meeting to review power sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience,...

No new coronavirus case in HP in last 8 days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past eight days, a senior state government official said on Friday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is five now, Ad...

Report: 49ers backup QB Mullens signs tender

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Friday. Mullens, 25, is scheduled to earn 750,000 during the 2020 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 20...

Report: 49ers decline 2021 option for DL Thomas

Three years after selecting Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly declined to pick up the defensive linemans fifth-year option for 2021. Thomas, 24, will become a free agent after the 2020 campa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020