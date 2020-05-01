Left Menu
House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:53 IST
House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

House lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices. In a letter to Bezos on Friday, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee are holding out the threat of a subpoena if he doesn't agree voluntarily to appear.

Amazon used sensitive information about sellers on its marketplace, their products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in statements at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it. Amazon spokesmen had no immediate comment.(AP) RUP

