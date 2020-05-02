Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM meets FM for 2nd economic stimulus package

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:54 IST
PM meets FM for 2nd economic stimulus package
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package for sectors impacted by lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, sources said. The prime minister held discussions with Shah and Sitharaman and would have followed up meetings with ministers of key economic ministries such as Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), sources said.

The finance ministry, which deferred the release of monthly GST collection numbers on Friday, is also scheduled to make a detailed presentation to the prime minister later in the day on the state of the economy and several initiatives that it plans to undertake to stimulate Indian economy. The prime minister already had meetings with different ministries including civil aviation, labor, and power on Friday. He had detailed deliberation with commerce and MSME ministries among others on Thursday with a focus on attracting both domestic and overseas investment and revival of small businesses in the country so that the recovery process is hastened. During these meetings both the home minister and the finance minister were present. To mitigate hardships faced by the bottom of the pyramid, the government in late March had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package comprising free foodgrains and cooking gas to poor and cash doles to poor women and the elderly.

Sources said the government is considering to announce the second dose of relief measures for the segment and a stimulus package for India Inc shortly. The government had first imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning March 25 and later extended it till May 3. The lockdown shut businesses, stopped air and rail travel and restricted movement of people and goods. Beginning May 4, the government has decided to ease certain restrictions including the opening of industries for green and orange districts which either have nil or a low number of cases. The easing of restriction in specified districts is till May 17 with strict vigil by the local administration.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sharath Kamal distributes rice, vegetables to workers amid lockdown

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal distributed rice and vegetables among the workers affected due to the nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order...

Anupam Kher shares inspirational poetry amid COVID-19 lockdown

Motivating people to sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared inspirational poetry to keep up the eternal hope. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video reciting the i...

Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitte...

Navy to honour coronvirus warriors for relentless fight

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy would shower flower petals on the district government hospital on Sunday morning to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against the infection. The Southern Naval Command SNC in Kochi, in ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020