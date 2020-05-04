UK-U.S. trade talks to start on Tuesday

UK-U.S. trade talks to start on TuesdayReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:46 IST
Trade talks between Britain and the United States will begin via a video conferencing call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, as the two countries seek to strike an "ambitious free trade agreement". "Both sides have expressed their willingness to make progress as quickly as possible, so we look forward to a constructive two weeks of talks," the spokesman told reporters.
"We want to strike an ambitious free trade agreement with out biggest single trading partner." Britain left the European Union in January and is now negotiating future trading terms with Brussels and other major economies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- United States
- European Union
- Brussels
ALSO READ
Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain
Boris Johnson, feeling better, agrees with Trump on need to reopen economies -statements
People News Roundup: Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows; Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94 and more
Germany, Britain call for 'green recovery' from pandemic
Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths