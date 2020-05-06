Left Menu
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as lockdowns ease, healthcare shares jump

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:32 IST
Wall Street's main indexes gained on Tuesday as healthcare stocks rallied, oil prices surged and a number of countries and U.S. states eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.

Stocks pulled back sharply late in the session after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida made downbeat comments about the depth of the economic contraction. Some hard-hit countries, including Italy, as well some U.S. states including California are tentatively easing lockdown orders this week, raising hopes for a recovery in oil demand.

Healthcare shares led among S&P 500 sectors following developments in efforts to control the coronavirus from Pfizer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. “We are starting to see some states open up, we are starting to see some activity," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “We are probably now in the midst of the worst period and things will be gradually improving from here.”

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56% to end at 23,883.09 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.90% to 2,868.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.14% to 8,810.00.

Shares of large tech and internet companies such as Microsoft and Apple also gained, giving lifts to the indexes. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

