Lockdown: First Shramik train from Goa leaves for MP

The first Shramik Special train from Goa with 1,200 migrants left for Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Friday morning, a senior official said. The Railways has been running special trains for migrants who were left stranded in major cities of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"A Shramik Special train, carrying 1,200 migrants, left Thivim station at around 11 am," said Kunal (prefers not to use his surname), an officer in charge of the inter-state migrant cell. The train will reach Gwalior on Saturday morning, he added.

The authorities in Goa have coordinated with the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that transportation for onward journeys of these travellers was arranged, the official said. District collectors, the police, the health department and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited have worked together to ensure safe passage for migrants, Kunal said.

Labourers, who were scattered across the state, were first brought to two stadiums in North and South Goa, before being taken to Thivim station in buses, he added..