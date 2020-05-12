Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' for travel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:11 IST
Rlys makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' for travel

The Indian Railways, which had on Monday "advised" the passengers availing the special trains that started operating on Tuesday to install the government's Aarogya Setu mobile application, has now made it "mandatory" to do so. While the guidelines issued by the railways for the 15 pairs of special trains running between Delhi and major cities of the country did not say installing the mobile app was mandatory, a late night (12:24 am) tweet by the railway ministry made it compulsory.

"Indian Railways is going to start few passenger train services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey," the tweet said. Sources said it was made mandatory after a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) missive, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers.

Passengers, who do not have the app installed on their mobile phones, might be asked to do so after their arrival at the station, they added. However, there is no clarity yet on if and how the app will be enforced, officials said, as the Supreme Court, in a directive, has said making it mandatory is illegal.

The Aarogya Setu app has been installed on 9.8 crore smartphones so far and is used by the government for contact-tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The MHA has also said installing the mobile app will be a must for those living in the COVID-19 containment zones.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

OpTic Gaming L.A. part ways with coach Pacman

One day after OpTic Gaming Los Angeles completed its best weekend of the Call of Duty League season, the team and coach Johnathan Pacman Tucker parted ways Monday. Pacman made the initial announcement, tweeting, I am no longer a part of OpT...

Merck Foundation and DR Congo First Lady announce, Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards to raise awareness about coronavirus in the country

Mumbai Maharashtra IndiaKinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo May 12 ANIBusinessWire India Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partners with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the First Lady of Democratic Republic of C...

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season as the government published a roadmap that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1. As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on...

Telethon raises USD 115M for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19

Tina Fey shed tears after announcing that more than USD 115 million was raised toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 during a virtual telethon. Thank you, thank you, said a tearful Fey, the host of the Rise Up New York event Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020