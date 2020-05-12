Left Menu
Gadkari hails PM's economic package, calls it "historic"

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:56 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday hailed as "historic" the mega financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the Indian economy crippled by the COVID-19 crisis. Gadkari, who handles MSME portfolio along with Road Transport and Highways, said the prime minister has fulfilled the expectations of small industries by announcing this package.

"With its technological and other resources, India can become a super economic power which is the dream of the PM," said Gadkari. In a big push to revive the economy, the PM, in his televised address, announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India.

Gadkari further said the PM has sent out a message thatthe COVID-19 crisis should be considered as a blessing in disguise and "we should stand confidently and positively to take the nation forward on the path of development". "The support given to MSME and Gram Udyog (by the government) has provided relief to about 11 crore people, which people of India will never forget in coming years," the BJP leader added.

