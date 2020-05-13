Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers but remains vulnerable

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:22 IST
Sterling recovers but remains vulnerable
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling recovered slightly on Wednesday, though it remained vulnerable as traders weighed the benefit of government support to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic against the high financial costs of doing so.

Britain has extended its job retention scheme, in which the government pays 80% of furloughed workers' wages, by another four months until the end of October. But analysts estimate it will cost the government billions to fund this scheme, which will then likely lead to higher debt and taxes. Ministers will have to raise taxes sharply in the coming months to deal with an estimated 337-billion-pound deficit in the current financial year, according to a leaked Treasury document, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"While the additional support for employment is welcome, the cost could quickly start to weigh on investor sentiment especially if second COVID waves emerge going forward," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. The scheme is estimated to cost 49 billion pounds ($60 billion) through to June, and an additional 30 billion pounds to run it through October, he added.

Sterling was last trading up 0.6% at $1.2325 in spite of the fact that Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country. It was last up 0.3% versus the euro at 88.27 pence.

Still, the currency has lost 2.5% of its value against the dollar so far this month, making it the biggest underperformer among the major currencies. However, the pound was far off its March lows, when it sank to $1.14, its lowest in decades. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...

CBI arrests BCCL Dhanbad official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL, Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. A case was registered under sect...

Kerala to hike IMFL prices steeply amid COVID-19 lockdow

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the price of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL in order to gain some extra revenue amid COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent slowdown in the economy. The state cabinet, which met here, decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020