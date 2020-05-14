Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus examining restructuring including job cuts -sources

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 01:44 IST
Airbus examining restructuring including job cuts -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of "deep" job cuts as it braces for a prolonged coronavirus crisis after furloughing thousands of workers, industry sources said, though no decision is imminent. Europe's largest aerospace group has not ruled out layoffs while signalling that no decisions will be made before the summer.

But a global airline crisis has gathered speed in recent weeks, with carriers and suppliers pleading for help. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury is expected to update managers on Thursday after warning staff last month that the firm's survival was at stake due to a slump in demand.

Under French law, Toulouse-based Airbus cannot disclose restructuring plans internally before consulting trade unions through a formal exercise not expected before the end of May. But people close to the company said senior staff would be attempting to read between the lines of Faury's weekly internal briefing to gauge his job plans.

"Over the last few weeks, Airbus has implemented a number of financial, operational and social measures in order to adapt to the severe health and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis," an Airbus spokesman said. "The company will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the future of Airbus in cooperation with its social partners."

A meeting with unions is scheduled for Thursday to discuss progress on furlough schemes, French union sources said. More temporary furloughs could be announced in the coming week. One insider said any restructuring plan would involve forced redundancies and cutbacks were expected to be deep, though others cautioned it was too early to talk of specific numbers.

SENIOR JOBS The company has also initiated an "executive population" review, reflecting Faury's resolve even before the crisis to arrest sharp growth in Airbus's senior ranks, sources said.

That stems in part from an in-house merger between Airbus and former parent EADS in 2014 that left an overhang of top jobs and a headquarters lifestyle that is being steadily wound down. It has not said what sacrifices if any will be made by the company's board.

Reuters reported last month that Airbus could carry out a restructuring comparable to its 2007 Power8 shake-up which saw 10,000 job cuts split between permanent and temporary posts. For now, Airbus is relying on government-backed furlough schemes in France, Germany, and Britain to reduce staff costs after earlier asking employees to take 10 days' leave.

But it is also taking a deeper look at fixed costs after announcing plans to cut jet output by at least a third, with such costs harder to absorb when output is falling. It also faces an ageing workforce with an estimated 37% of its 135,000 staff due to retire within a decade as a generation recruited to help launch its A320 jet approaches pension age - to be only partially replaced in a leaner, more digital age.

Research spending has been frozen across the board except for the in-demand A321XLR, a key product in its longer-term battle against rival Boeing. Britain's Daily Telegraph reported earlier that Airbus could cut 10,000 jobs within days, based on a comparison with Boeing which is cutting 10% or about 16,000 of its workforce.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the governments effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called Operation Warp Speed, an a...

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

The United Nations forecast Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 per cent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The U.N.s mid-year report said the impact of the cor...

Reprogrammed skin cells inserted in brain help Parkinson's patient regain function -study

Skin cells reprogrammed to produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and inserted deep into the brain of a 69-year-old man with Parkinsons disease have allowed him to tie his shoes again and resume swimming and biking, researchers reported in T...

U.S. governors call for less partisanship, more aid to fight pandemic

Governors from both major political parties on Wednesday urged lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to cast aside partisanship and deliver relief to U.S. cities and states facing economic ruin as they fight what they called a red, white and blue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020