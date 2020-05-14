Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: Virus shows he was 'right' as he highlights supplier

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:35 IST
Trump: Virus shows he was 'right' as he highlights supplier

President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic showed he was "right" about the importance of US manufacturing and moving supply chains out of China, as he blamed that country anew for not doing enough to slow the pandemic. "Everything I said turned out to be right," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that aired Thursday. "These stupid supply chains that are all over the world," Trump said. "We should have them all in the United States." Trump's comments came before he travels to Allentown, Pennsylvania Thursday to highlight a US medical equipment distributor. It's his second trip in as many weeks as he tries to convince the American public that it's time for states to begin to reopen, even as the virus continues to spread.

Trump will tour Owens and Minor Inc., which the White House says has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals across the country. While security precautions around the president have been stepped up in recent days, Trump has yet to be seen in public wearing a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans wear cloth face-coverings in public in situations where social distancing is difficult to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus. Trump gets tested daily.

On its website, Owens & Minor says it has implemented new procedures because of the virus, including restricting visitors to its distribution and manufacturing facilities to "business critical service and suppliers," and requiring employees to wear personal protective equipment and undergo temperature checks. The state also has put masking and social distancing requirements in place for all businesses that are allowed to operate — requirements that apply to employees, customers and visitors, unless that business meets a narrow exception in the governor's order.

It's Trump's second trip to a presidential battleground state since he resumed travel as part of his effort to move on from the pandemic. He visited a mask manufacturing line in Phoenix last week.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal asked G20 members to first focus on easing distress due to COVID

India has called upon the G-20 nations to ensure access to essential medicines, treatments and vaccines at affordable prices. In his Interventions during the 2nd G20 Virtual Trade Investment Ministers Meeting, held through Video-conferenci...

Will ensure cries of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the cries of migrant workers reach the government, describing them as the flag-bearers of the countrys self respect. There is dense darkness and these are difficult ti...

WRAPUP 1-France says any Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine for the world, no favourites

France said on Thursday that the worlds nations would have equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi , a day after the CEO suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.U.S. President Don...

Movement of persons involved in essential services to be allowed: Haryana to Delhi HC

The Haryana government Thursday gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that movement of people engaged in essential services, including government and private doctors, nurses, officials of police and courts, will be allowed between Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020