Trump: Virus shows he was 'right' as he highlights supplier

President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic showed he was "right" about the importance of US manufacturing and moving supply chains out of China, as he blamed that country anew for not doing enough to slow the pandemic. "Everything I said turned out to be right," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that aired Thursday. "These stupid supply chains that are all over the world," Trump said. "We should have them all in the United States." Trump's comments came before he travels to Allentown, Pennsylvania Thursday to highlight a US medical equipment distributor. It's his second trip in as many weeks as he tries to convince the American public that it's time for states to begin to reopen, even as the virus continues to spread.

Trump will tour Owens and Minor Inc., which the White House says has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals across the country. While security precautions around the president have been stepped up in recent days, Trump has yet to be seen in public wearing a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans wear cloth face-coverings in public in situations where social distancing is difficult to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus. Trump gets tested daily.

On its website, Owens & Minor says it has implemented new procedures because of the virus, including restricting visitors to its distribution and manufacturing facilities to "business critical service and suppliers," and requiring employees to wear personal protective equipment and undergo temperature checks. The state also has put masking and social distancing requirements in place for all businesses that are allowed to operate — requirements that apply to employees, customers and visitors, unless that business meets a narrow exception in the governor's order.

It's Trump's second trip to a presidential battleground state since he resumed travel as part of his effort to move on from the pandemic. He visited a mask manufacturing line in Phoenix last week.