Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling hits low of $1.2166 as UK's Brexit stance deters investors

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:56 IST
Sterling hits low of $1.2166 as UK's Brexit stance deters investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling touched a low of $1.2166 on Thursday, extending its losses after it slipped below the key $1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks, held down by a combination of coronavirus-induced economic woes and Brexit risks. Sterling fell after the government reiterated its refusal to extend the Brexit transition period deadline beyond December this year, signalled its unwillingness to compromise in trade negotiations with the EU and said that there would be border checks.

Cable was also held down by the fact that the dollar strengthened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell squashed growing speculation about negative interest rates in the United States on Wednesday and warned of an "extended period" of weak economic growth. The pound is in its fourth consecutive day of losses and is the worst performing G10 currency so far this month, having fallen more than 3% against the dollar since the end of April.

"We're getting a few clients asking about whether we're going to return below $1.20 - that's the kind of concern that some people are starting to have again," said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale. "$1.2166 is really for me the line in the sand for cable - we have to try and close above that level this week and then we have a fighting chance of clawing our way out of trouble," he added.

Versus the euro, the pound hit a six-week low on Wednesday and held near these levels on Thursday, last at 88.58 pence per euro. Against the dollar, it hit a five-week low of $1.2182 just before 0700 GMT, recovered slightly, then fell to $1.2166 at 1246 GMT. It then edged up slightly and was last at $1.2204, down 0.3% since New York's close.

Sterling has not been lower than $1.2166 since the end of March. The UK's death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has topped 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe.

The government has been widely criticised for not providing enough COVID-19 testing, protective gear for health workers and medical equipment, and for the lack of clarity with which it set out plans to ease lockdown measures. Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March and an even bigger hit is expected in the coming months. The Bank of England said last week that the contraction of the economy in the April-June period could approach 25% and lead to the largest annual decline in more than three centuries.

More than three-quarters of Britons have applied for the government's emergency - and hugely expensive - job retention scheme. Britain's government is on track to borrow a record 298 billion pounds ($364 billion) this year, equivalent to more than 15% of economic output.

The Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday evening that the bank can help spread the cost of coronavirus to society over time, adding that Britain had choices to make over whether more austerity would be needed. On Thursday, Bailey said that the bank is not considering pushing interest rates below zero, although he declined to rule it out altogether.

More quantitative easing by the Bank of England in June is widely expected, which would hurt sterling. Short bets have been building up over the past ten weeks, according to weekly futures data.

Georgette Beole, Senior FX Strategist at ABN Amro said the UK GDP contraction, the UK's slow exit from lockdown, the likelihood more quantitative easing, uncertainty about Brexit and deteriorating investor sentiment will all weaken sterling further. "We expect GBP/USD to weaken towards 1.18 in the coming months. We also expect sterling to weaken versus the euro," Beole said.

Seasonal factors are also weighing on the pound - May is typically its weakest month.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

2 deaths, 144 fresh coronavirus cases in UP; tally rises to 3,902

With 144 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases rose to 3,902 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while two persons died of the infection in the state, officials said. A total of 3,092 cases have been reported so...

Assam CM appeals to people not to panic over Covid

With Assam reporting 22 fresh Covid cases since Wednesday,Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday urged people not to panic and emphasised only staying united in the fight against the pandemic can bring victory. He appealed to people ...

265 COVID-19 cases bring Ahmedabad tally near 7,000; 19 die

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 6,910 on Thursday after 265 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 465, said health department officials. Out of the tota...

ITFC approved US$5.8billion trade financing in 2019: Annual Report

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC www.ITFC-IDB.org, member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, today released its 2019 Annual Development Effectiveness Report ADER. In 2019, ITFC approved US5.8 billion trade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020