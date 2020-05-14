Left Menu
Bonn Group launches 'immunity-boosting' herb and seeds bread

Punjab-based FMCG player Bonn Group on Thursday said it has launched herb and seeds bread, which the company claims contain immunity-boosting ingredients. Bonn has launched the bread under its NU Health range and it will be available in entire north India, a company statement said.

The herb and seeds bread, launched amidst the coronavirus pandemic, will be priced at Rs 50 for 350 grams. "The bread contains essential ingredients including turmeric, black pepper, oregano, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds that help in boosting your immunity system. Turmeric helps in regulating the immune system and quick healing," the statement said.

"Oregano contains compounds like carvacrol and thymol that help boost the immune system, black pepper has antioxidant properties, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of Omega-6 fatty acids and sunflower seeds contain selenium which controls cell damage," it added. Besides, the company said it is taking precautionary measures at its plants against coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been maintaining a round-the-clock sanitization program of plants, crates, offices, and vehicles; social distancing during reporting time, training and refreshment; distributing masks, checking temperature through infra-red thermometers, every day, of all the staff arriving for work, it said.

