Left Menu
Development News Edition

China blue chips suffer worst week in eight as growth, trade worries linger

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:28 IST
China blue chips suffer worst week in eight as growth, trade worries linger

Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped on Friday to end their worst week since March as economic growth worries linger on lacklustre consumption and U.S.-China trade frictions. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1% at 2,868.46. The index fell 0.9% week on week, its first week in negative territory in May ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% on Friday. It fell 1.3% from the previous week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-March ** The CSI300's financial sector sub-index fell 0.1%, the consumer staples sector lost 0.9%, the real estate index was flat and the healthcare sub-index dropped 1.1% ** The smaller Shenzhen index edged up 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index added 0.3%

** China's consumption remained weak and retail sales fell 7.5% in April, even as industrial output beat estimates and rose for the first time in 2020 ** U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no interest in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping right now and suggested he could even cut ties with the world's second largest economy, as the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing ** A-share non-financial companies' earnings fell 50.7% year on year in the first quarter, the third worst quarter since the global financial crisis, according to Bank of America Securities estimates in a note on Friday

** But the firm's analysts added that "1Q20 likely marked the bottom of earnings growth ...as demand has started to recover since April, supported by stimulus policies, pent-up demand, among others" ** The Chinese parliament's annual meeting is set to start on May 22, after a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak

** China's central bank unexpectedly kept the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions steady on Friday. Authorities have stepped up the pace of monetary easing recently to combat the economic slowdown ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index gained 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.6% ** At 0715 GMT, the yuan was 0.08% weaker at 7.0994 per U.S. dollar ** The Shanghai stock index is down 6% year to date and the CSI300 has fallen 4.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.3% this month. ** Dollar-traded B-shares, which plunged on Tuesday, fell 7.2% this week in their worst performance since January 2016 ** About 18.90 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, down from 19.78 billion in the previous session

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Seema Gupta assumes charge as Director of finance at PowerGrid

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Friday said that its Director operations Seema Gupta has assumed additional charge of as Director finance of the companyMinistry of Power order on May 14, 2020, has entrusted the additional charge of the ...

No pay-cut for players, we are looking to curtail other expenses: BCCI

By Nitin Srivastava The treasurer of the worlds richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the su...

Mahindra Lifespace appoints Arvind Subramanian as MD, CEO

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Friday said it has appointed Arvind Subramanian as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 1. The board approved the decision in its meeting on Thursd...

No pay-cut for players, we are looking to curtail other expenses: BCCI

By Nitin Srivastava The treasurer of the worlds richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020