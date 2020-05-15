Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Potash cuts price of muriate of potash by Rs 1,500/tn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:28 IST
Indian Potash cuts price of muriate of potash by Rs 1,500/tn

Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) has cut the price of muriate of potash (MOP) by Rs 1,500 per tonne, benefitting farmers during the ongoing sowing of kharif (summer sown) crops. The price has been cut from Rs 19,000 per tonne to Rs 17,500 per tonne, an official statement said.

The reduction will be Rs 75 per bag. Muriate of potash, also known as potassium chloride is essential for plant growth and quality. It plays a vital role in the production of proteins and sugars. It also protects against draught by maintaining plants water content which in turn is a benefit for photosynthesis as leafs maintain their shape and vigour.

IPL said, "This cut in price for farmers has been done despite substantial weakening of Indian rupee against US Dollar in the last one year and reduction in the government subsidy on MOP by Rs 604 per tonne with effect from April 1, 2020." PTI MJH MR.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties

Left parties on Friday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans economic package for the agricultural sector would do nothing to help farmers in distress and is yet another mega repackaging. Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche...

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020