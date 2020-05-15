Business Briefs

Standard Chartered GBS commits Rs 3.4 cr towards COVID-19 relief * Standard Chartered Global Business Services, the British balking major's service centre in India, on Friday committed Rs 3.4 crore towards COVID-19 relief in the country. The funds will be utilised to develop testing reagents, provide protective sets, test kits, meals and essentials to vulnerable groups, it said in a statement.

****** HealthAssure acquires FitMeIn * HealthAssure, a health technology company, on Friday announced the acquisition of FitMeIn for an undisclosed sum. FitMeIn is a wellness ecosystem that provides convenient access to a network of 2,500 fitness centres, fitness coaches, nutritionists and mental health practitioners across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, a statement said.