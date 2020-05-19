Gautam Gambhir invests in FYI Health

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has invested in community health monitoring platform FYI Health that uses various tools, including contact tracing, to deal with COVID-19. The company works on "herd intelligence" to create a safe work environment for enterprises, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It creates safe environment by "enabling a daily health check-in for employees, employers and guests visiting the corporate eco-system and contact tracing, if and when required," it said. The startup uses a Bluetooth technology-based contact tracing solution, which works using a phone device of every person whose health is being tracked, it added.

"In case of any health red flag, FYI Health identifies all employees that are exposed to possible transmission of the virus through a highly secure Bluetooth based contact tracing technology solution," the company said. Gambhir's investment comes from his desire to support the community, the statement said, adding "testing and tracing are vital measures in helping reduce the virus spreading".

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. User and data privacy is achieved by ensuring that all user data is stored locally on the user's mobile phone and is automatically deleted every 21 days, the statement said, adding that only in the case of a confirmed case displaying COVID-19 symptoms, the contact data made available to the administrator for informing the potentially exposed ones.

The startup said its services are presently available on android operating system-based phones against a subscription. Its founder and chief executive Yash Raj Gupta said in a recent survey, bulk of corporate employees had expressed concerns on health front while returning back to work.

It has already signed up with clients, including Radisson Blu hotel in Dwarka, Delhi and educational institutions such as Ramjas School and Lilawati Senior Secondary School to deploy the service.