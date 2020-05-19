Left Menu
Development News Edition

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:07 IST
German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europe's largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The German economy is facing its deepest recession since World War Two, even as authorities have started to ease lockdown measures put in place to contain the spread of the disease. The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to 51.0 from 28.2 in April. Economists had expected a reading of 32.0.

"Optimism is growing that there will be an economic turnaround from summer onwards," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions edged down to -93.5 from -91.5 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -88.0.

Investors expect the German economy to pick up pace again in the fourth quarter, Wambach said, but he added that the recovery would probably take a while. "Only in 2022, will economic output return to the levels of 2019," he added. Financial markets on Tuesday continued to welcome German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro ($547.60 billion) EU recovery fund to help European countries and business sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the DIHK chambers of industry and commerce said earlier on Tuesday that it expected the German economy to shrink at least 10% this year, a much more pessimistic view than the government's forecast. ($1 = 0.9131 euros)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Coronavirus infection may lead to mental problems: Study

People taken ill by coronavirus infection may experience psychiatric problems such as delirium and post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD while hospitalized and potentially even after they recover, according to a study. The research, published...

Drew Barrymore to donate USD 1 mn for coronavirus relief efforts

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has collaborated with the company McCormick Spices to donate USD 1 million to the non-profit charity No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contribution will help provide necessary funds towards COVID...

Tik Tok star Warner at it again, dances to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has lately gone on to become a hoot on TikTok, and on Tuesday, he along with his family shook a leg on a famous track by Guru Randhawa. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020