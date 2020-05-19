Left Menu
Development News Edition

87pc Indians feel country managed coronavirus crisis well: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:35 IST
87pc Indians feel country managed coronavirus crisis well: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

About 87 per cent of Indians feel that their country has managed the COVID-19 crisis well, placing the country in the third place among 23 countries, according to a new survey. According to Blackbox Research and Toluna survey, COVID-19 did not have a hugely negative impact on national mood.

"An overwhelming 87 per cent of Indians felt that their country has managed the crisis well... With an index score of 59, India is tied for third place with the United Arab Emirates amongst 23 countries in the study," the survey pointed out. It said that more than half of Indians rated their national leaders favourably amid the crisis, with 69 per cent satisfied with their top national political leaders.

According to the survey, 45 per cent of Indians felt business leaders responded well in the COVID-19 crisis, above the global average and placing India in the top five. Moving forward, it said one of the top things Indians want most post-crisis is better pandemic technology for contact tracing in future crises.

With an index score of 85, China tops the list with the most citizens rating its performance favourably across all four indicators, followed by Vietnam in second with an index score of 77. New Zealand (56) is the only Western country with an index score, higher than the global average – indicating that citizens in Western countries are generally less satisfied with their countries' performances, the survey said.

On the other end of the index, Japan ranks last with an index score of 16, due to its perceived poor political performance and business leadership, as well as lacklustre community performance, it added. Countries like Hong Kong (27) and South Korea (31) also fared poorly with its citizens.

Globally, only seven out of the 23 countries' political leaders were rated highly for their crisis response by at least 50 per cent of its citizens. Japan emerged last on the list, with only 5 per cent of its citizens rating their leaders' responses favourably. Blackbox Research and Toluna carried out an online nationally representative survey of 12,592 people across 23 countries, aged between 18 to 80. The survey was conducted during April 3-19.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centres guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; &#160; The Union Ministry of Home Affa...

Operated more than 1,600 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants home: Railways

The Indian Railways has run more than 1,600 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. More than 900 trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar permitted ...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: Report

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers, new research said on Tuesday, suggesting that the presence of the workforce holding such visas boosts employment among other workers in an occupation. The National Foundation for America...

France revises COVID-19 toll slightly downwards to 28,022

France has revised the total death toll from coronavirus infection downwards by 217 or 0.8 to 28,022, the health ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Deaths in hospitals were up by 125 or 0.7 to 17,714 but the casualty co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020