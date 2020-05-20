Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resulticks Named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Fourth Year in a Row

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:24 IST
Resulticks Named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Fourth Year in a Row

CHENNAI, India and NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks, the world's fastest-growing real-time conversation marketing cloud solutions provider, has been named by Gartner to the May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs*(MMH). This marks the fourth consecutive time since the company's founding just eight years ago that Resulticks has been placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Read a copy of the full Gartner analysis online at resulticks.com. Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, said, "I believe Resulticks' repeated recognition in the Magic Quadrant attests to the transformative value our approach brings to the market—an integrated solution that enables concrete attribution and achieves top-line growth for all businesses." In its MMH Magic Quadrant report, Gartner defines a multichannel marketing hub as "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels." In this year's report, Gartner says, "Digital marketing leaders use multichannel marketing hubs to orchestrate contextually relevant experiences across complex journeys. Vendors emphasize unified customer profiles supported by predictive insights to drive personalized interactions." Subrammanian noted, "Resulticks' industry-acknowledged strengths have resonated strongly with our clients. These include, but are certainly not limited to our fully integrated customer data platform, campaign orchestration, real-time multichannel communication, strong personalization, and multitouch attribution at scale.

"Marketers worldwide—at this very moment—are facing unprecedented pressures from a volatile and struggling global economy and industry-specific marketplace dynamics that require them to pivot on a dime. Our exceptional speed-to-market has helped our clients undergo the digital shift and bridge their online/offline customer journeys. I think our time-to-value, dedicated support, and executive-level attention have also bolstered the confidence of many of our clients. We're not just a solutions provider, we're a partner in their success." *This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management. Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resulticks Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud/hybrid solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks North America is headquartered in New York City.https://www.resulticks.com/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

As Japans restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.The pub in Tokyos n...

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for ...

Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call

A man has been sentenced to death in Singapore via a Zoom video-call for his role in a drug deal, the city-states first case where capital punishment has been delivered remotely.Punithan Genasan, a 37-year-old Malaysian, received the senten...

FOREX-Euro ticks up on EU joint recovery fund, yen near 5-week low

The euro held firm on Wednesday, basking in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to the fiscal union while the yen languished near five-week lows amid mildly positive risk sentiment. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020