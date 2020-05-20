Resulticks Named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Fourth Year in a Row

CHENNAI, India and NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks, the world's fastest-growing real-time conversation marketing cloud solutions provider, has been named by Gartner to the May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs*(MMH). This marks the fourth consecutive time since the company's founding just eight years ago that Resulticks has been placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Read a copy of the full Gartner analysis online at resulticks.com. Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, said, "I believe Resulticks' repeated recognition in the Magic Quadrant attests to the transformative value our approach brings to the market—an integrated solution that enables concrete attribution and achieves top-line growth for all businesses." In its MMH Magic Quadrant report, Gartner defines a multichannel marketing hub as "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels." In this year's report, Gartner says, "Digital marketing leaders use multichannel marketing hubs to orchestrate contextually relevant experiences across complex journeys. Vendors emphasize unified customer profiles supported by predictive insights to drive personalized interactions." Subrammanian noted, "Resulticks' industry-acknowledged strengths have resonated strongly with our clients. These include, but are certainly not limited to our fully integrated customer data platform, campaign orchestration, real-time multichannel communication, strong personalization, and multitouch attribution at scale.

"Marketers worldwide—at this very moment—are facing unprecedented pressures from a volatile and struggling global economy and industry-specific marketplace dynamics that require them to pivot on a dime. Our exceptional speed-to-market has helped our clients undergo the digital shift and bridge their online/offline customer journeys. I think our time-to-value, dedicated support, and executive-level attention have also bolstered the confidence of many of our clients. We're not just a solutions provider, we're a partner in their success." *This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management. Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resulticks Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud/hybrid solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks North America is headquartered in New York City.https://www.resulticks.com/ PWR PWR.