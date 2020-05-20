Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPCL posts Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:01 IST
CPCL posts Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore

Chennai, May 20 (PTI): Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of IndianOil, on Wednesday recorded a standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore following the impact on its gross refining margin (GRM) due to steep fall in crude oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic during the year. The city-based company has registered net loss at Rs 29.33 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the net loss was at Rs 2,077.58 crore as against a net loss of Rs 213.36 crore recorded previous year. Total income for the January-March 2020 quarter slipped to Rs 11,794.25 crore from Rs 12,776.83 crore registered year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, total income was at Rs 48,729.04 crore as against Rs 52,259.95 crore. The company said the average Gross Refinery Margin for the period April-March 2020 was at USD 1.18 per barrel as compared to USD 3.70 per barrel in April-March 2019.

"The GRM significantly impacted by inventory losses on account of steep fall in crude/product prices during the year end caused by the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the company said. The off-take of petroleum products in April-May 2020 was sluggish due to the COVID-19 related impact at its refineries, it said.

. Accordingly, the capacity utilisation (at its refineries) has been low, which would be normalised based on the 'turn around' of the situation, it added.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saidDuri...

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 95 on Wednesday

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus was 95 on Wednesday, a slight rise on Tuesdays 83, the health ministry said.The overall number of fatalities is now 27,888 the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 2...

Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel...

Two deaths, 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, the state government said. With the fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 40, a bulletin said.The number of positive cases in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020