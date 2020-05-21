Left Menu
Govt doing commendable job in fighting COVID-19: Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:41 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is doing a commendable job in dealing with the challenge of COVID-19 and has come up with thoughtful relief packages for vulnerable sections of the society. "We are going through a global crisis and are witnessing some unprecedented and difficult times. "In India, the government is doing a commendable job to deal with this challenge and has come up with thoughtful and urgent economic relief packages, especially for the poor and the vulnerable section of the society," Birla said at an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

Birla said to make the Prime Minister’s vision of self-sustainable India, the country look forward to FLO’s continued efforts in empowering women in both rural and urban areas. "Women are multi-taskers, we need to create a model where every woman sitting at home can be economically independent," he said.

As a part of the civil society and a business chamber, it is FLO's responsibility to stand in solidarity and come together to support the government fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he added..

