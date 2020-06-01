Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-month peaks, resilient to U.S. rioting

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-month peaks, resilient to U.S. rioting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asian shares pushed to three-month highs on Monday as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities and unease over Washington's power struggle with Beijing. There was also relief that while President Donald Trump began the process of ending special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, he left their trade deal intact.

"With specific and verifiable measures against China appearing to be weak, markets may draw hollow consolation that the U.S. is treading carefully," said analysts at Mizuho in a note. After a cautious start Asian markets were led higher by China on signs parts of the domestic economy were picking up. Hong Kong managed to rally 3.6%, while Chinese blue chips put on 2.4%.

An official business survey from China showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened. A private survey showed a return to growth in May, though exports remained depressed.

That helped lift MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 2.1% to its highest since early March. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% to also reach a three-month peak. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recovered to be flat, having been down 1% in early trade. EURO STOXX 50 futures firmed 1.4% and FTSE futures 1.1%.

The resilience was notable given major U.S. cities were cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned-out cars as curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement. The turmoil was a fresh setback for the economy which was only just emerging from a downturn akin to the Great Depression. Following poor data on spending and trade out on Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimated economic output could drop a staggering 51% annualized in the second quarter.

The May jobs report due out on Friday is forecast to show the unemployment rate surged to 19.8%, smashing April's record 14.7%. Payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, on top of the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month.

YEARS, NOT MONTHS

"Current unemployment numbers go far beyond what has been experienced in any post-war recession," wrote Barclays economist Christian Keller in a note. "To the extent that some sectors may never return to pre-pandemic business-as-usual, labor faces a substantial challenge to reallocate workers," he added. "Such a process could be a matter of years rather than months or quarters and in the meantime, it would weigh on consumer demand."

Bond investors suspect economies will need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields super-low even as governments borrow much more. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were trading steady at 0.66% having recovered from a blip up to 0.74% last month when the market absorbed a tidal wave of new issuance.

The decline in U.S. yields has been a burden for the dollar, but the world's reserve currency also tends to benefit from safe-haven status to limit the losses. Early Monday, the dollar was 0.2% softer on a basket of peers at 98.018 having touched an 11-week low of 97.944 on Friday. It was also down on the yen at 107.52.

Much of the dollar's recent decline has come against the euro which has been broadly boosted by plans for an EU stimulus package. The single currency was last up to at $1.1131, after climbing 1.8% last week. Markets are awaiting a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to raise its asset-buying by around 500 billion euros to 1.25 trillion.

In commodity markets, gold added 0.9% to $1,1742 an ounce . Oil prices initially eased on worries about U.S. demand but found support from reports Russia had no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies being brought forward to June 4 from the following week.

Brent crude futures were off 22 cents at $37.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 19 cents to $35.30.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks scale 3-month peak, resilient to U.S. rioting

Asian shares advanced to three-month highs on Monday as progress on re-opening economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities and unease over Washingtons power struggle with Beijing. There was also relief that while President Don...

Lithuanian babies crawl to glory despite lockdown

It took 13 seconds for Olivija, a 9-month-old girl, to crawl 5 meters from her familys living room to the kitchen to be declared the fastest baby in Lithuania, where the annual baby crawlers race was moved online due to the coronavirus lock...

Affle India posts 34 pc growth in FY20 profit after tax

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore in the fiscal year ended March, marking an increase of 34 per cent in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations totalled Rs 334 cr...

ISRO congratulates NASA and SpaceX for their "historic" manned mission

Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday congratulated NASA and SpaceX for their manned mission and termed it as historic. Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job ISRO tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020