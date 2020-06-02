Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors' focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, however, was U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities, which kept Wall Street stock futures negative in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which had its best day in two months on Monday, extended its rally without panache - rising 0.3%. The dollar nursed heavy losses, but steadied, and bonds firmed. The week had begun with a surge in riskier currencies and global equities after Trump's response to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong - with threats, not tariffs - was seen lowering the temperature of Sino-U.S. tension.

Reports of an order from China's government to halt U.S. soybean purchases, though, again raised the spectre of damaging trade disagreements between Washington and Beijing. "There's increasing concern about further deterioration in relations between China and the U.S.," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

"In the meantime, we're hanging in there...but I think we might be getting a little exhausted given the giddy heights that we're trading at." World stock markets have rallied nearly 36% from March lows on hopes for a swift recovery from a pandemic that has killed nearly 375,000 people and crushed global growth as countries have shut down to try and slow the virus' spread.

May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data pointed to fragile but encouraging rebound in global manufacturing - driving hopes that the worst is over. Japan's Nikkei rose 1% to its highest since late February and markets in Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong also gained.

"This optimistic read for risk can only persist if measures like orders and employment continue to improve month to month," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank. "Early setbacks would be a very poor sign, but are not expected in the period immediately following the end of lockdowns."

BOIL OVER Currency and bond markets took a breather, and the safe-haven dollar scraped from multi-month lows against most major currencies and pushed bond yields lower.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars each dipped 0.3% after strong Monday gains and the dollar was a fraction over an 11-week low against a basket of currencies . The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell about 1 basis point to 0.6526%.

The wave of outrage in the United States following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after being pinned beneath a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes, seems yet to weigh on global investors' sentiment. Still, the unrest has dozens of U.S. cities under curfew, racial tensions at boiling point and some analysts worrying it presents yet another hurdle to national economic recovery, or even invites a second wave of coronavirus infections. U.S. stock futures were off 0.5% in Asian trade.

Some 40 million Americans have lost jobs since mid March and many states are emerging from lockdowns, even as daily new case numbers are only very slowly trending downward. "It wouldn't take a lot for (case numbers) to start rising again," said ING's head of research in Asia, Rob Carnell, who said markets' nonchalance may not persist if, as Trump warned, troops are called out to put down protests.

Oil futures steadied with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend output cuts at an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Brent futures rose 0.4% or 15 cents a barrel to $38.47 and U.S. crude was flat at $35.44 a barrel. Spot gold was steady at $1,739.36 an ounce.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Throughout January, the World Health Organisation publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus immediately,. But in fact, Ch...

No let-up in global rainforest loss as coronavirus brings new danger

Tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds last year, researchers said on Tuesday, urging countries to include forest protection in post-pandemic plans.The loss in 2019 of 3.8 million hectares 9.3 mil...

Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy step above junk: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced concern over the state of Indias economy, saying global rating agency Moodys has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a step above junk. He said lack of&#160;support to the poor...

Matters listed in SC's virtual court number 1 for today postponed due to unavailability of bench

Due to the unavailability of the bench in virtual court one, the matters shown before Supreme Court on Tuesday will not be taken up for hearing and the same will be listed on Wednesday.Supreme Court of India in a notice stated, Take notice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020