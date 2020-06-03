Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling climbs against weaker dollar, Brexit talks cap gains

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:02 IST
Sterling climbs against weaker dollar, Brexit talks cap gains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose on Wednesday to a one-month high against a broadly weaker dollar, but Brexit risks still weighed on the pound.

The dollar fell against most currencies as the prospects for more government stimulus and hopes for an economic recovery encouraged investors to buy riskier assets. Brexit-related risks capped sterling gains as Britain and the European Union launched a fourth round of virtual post-Brexit talks this week to try to secure a trade deal.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it has advised banks to prepare for a no-deal possibility. ING analysts said in a note to clients that the pound rally could be short-lived as Brexit continues to be a "major headache for the pound".

"GBP has enjoyed some temporary out-performance on reports of more flexibility in the UK Brexit position, but we doubt GBP can hold onto gains," they said. Against a weakening dollar, the pound touched $1.2608 around 0700 GMT, its highest since April 30. It was last at $1.2575, up 0.2% on the day.

Versus the euro, sterling lost 0.1% to 89.09 as the pound is still weighed down by many factors, including Brexit-related risks, speculation about negative rates and one of the world's worst COVID-19 death tolls. Data showed Britain's economy was still shrinking but the pace of the decline eased in May and some companies benefited from the easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

New rules designed to ease the coronavirus lockdown in England came into force on Monday. (Editing by Jane Merriman and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip T...

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020