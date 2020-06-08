Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks inch up on quick economic revival hopes

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:39 IST
GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks inch up on quick economic revival hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World stocks inched higher on Monday, adding to a 42% surge from their March lows, as a surprise jump in last week's U.S. employment data fuelled hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The MSCI all-country world stocks index, which covers 49 markets around the world, was 0.1% higher and just 7% away from a fresh record high. The benchmark S&P 500 is within striking distance of turning positive for the year.

In Europe, a surge in travel and leisure stocks helped cap losses on the pan-regional index, which traded 0.2% lower after poor German and Chinese economic data. Asia shares rose in a catch-up rally following Friday's U.S. jobs data but were again capped by the Chinese data, published on Sunday, which showed exports contracted in May.

German industrial output meanwhile slumped a record 17.9% in April and firms now expect a bumpy road ahead despite a massive stimulus package. "European stocks are probably under pressure following weak China data overnight. However, we do not think this marks the end of the rally," said Marija Vertimane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

U.S. S&P 500 futures were 0.5% higher, building on last week's rally. Wall Street's fear gauge remained solidly pinned below 30 points on encouraging economic data and central bank stimulus. "We are beginning to see evidence of economic data improving gradually and thankfully no major secondary spikes in infections. We expect that to encourage investors to come back to the market," Vertimane added.

Hopes of a quick recovery in the U.S. could however be quashed by mounting wave of protests demanding police reform after the killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

YIELD CURVE CONTROL

The U.S. jobs data pushed the 10-year Treasury yield as high as 0.959% on Friday, a level not seen since mid-March. It last stood at 0.929%. The rise in U.S. yields puts more focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

"Steepening of the U.S. Treasury curve reflects a significant extent high (bond) supply versus QE (quantitative easing)," Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, strategist at JPMorgan, said. "The Fed at $4-5 billion QE a day is not doing enough to offset supply. It would become more challenging for the Fed if the 10-year...yield approaches 1%."

Pointing to the spread between U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury yields an indicator of economic expectations widening above 70 basis points to its highest since February 2018, Panigirtzoglou believes there is scope for Fed to introduce yield curve control measures. In Europe, yields on top-rated German government bonds dipped but remained near the more than two-month highs hit last week after the European Central Bank expanded its emergency stimulus scheme.

Brent crude climbed 1.5% to $42.93 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $40.08 a barrel. The broad improvement in sentiment weighed on the safe-haven Japanese yen, which stood at 109.5 to the dollar, near Friday's 10-week low of 109.85.

The euro changed hands at $1.1303, after touching a three-month high of $1.1384 on Friday.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case

Spains supreme court prosecutor has opened an investigation into former King Juan Carlos as part of a probe into a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, the general prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.The supreme courts prosecutor...

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Britains quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion, and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of EasyJet which has joined rivals in threatening legal proceedings.Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said ...

AIMIM chief wants govt to tell the country if China has occupied Indian territory

Hyderabad, June 8 PTI Amid a border standoff with China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that the government tell the country whether or not Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory and on what exactly is it talking to...

Allu Arjun clocks 7 million followers on Instagram

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday touched the seven million followers mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was grateful. Thank you for all the love. Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020