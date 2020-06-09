Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide residual demand for Shramik trains for movement of migrants by June 10: Railways to states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them.A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also directed the Centre to provide additional trains within 24 hours of states making the demand for sending the migrant workers back to their native places..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:54 IST
Provide residual demand for Shramik trains for movement of migrants by June 10: Railways to states

The railways has written to the states asking them to provide a "comprehensive residual" demand for Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants to their homes by June 10, hours after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to complete the process in the next 15 days. The railways has run more than 4,347 Shramik Special trains to transport approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states since May 1.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of the states, Chairman Railway Board V K Yadav said the Supreme Court in its order has directed that in event of any additional demand -- in addition to the demand of 171 Shramik trains already projected by the states/UTs -- the Railways shall provide Shramik Special trains within a period of 24 hours of the request of states/UTs to facilitate the movement of migrant workers. "In this context, you may please advise the comprehensive residual demand for Shramik Special Trains for the movement of stranded workers from your state/UT along with the number of travellers, originating station, destination station, schedule and dates by which the transportation shall be completed.

"The details may kindly be communicated through an official letter by June 10," he said in the letter issued on Tuesday. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also directed the Centre to provide additional trains within 24 hours of states making the demand for sending the migrant workers back to their native places..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sa...

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath

A day after his everyone knows the reality of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Once RM is done commenting on the han...

RS polls: Cong plan to sequester Guj MLAs in Raj postponed

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday postponed the plan to get all its MLAs to neighbouring Rajasthan amid resignations from its camp ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats, party leaders said. They claimed that some legislator...

SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on doctors’ plea against Maratha quota in PG Med, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea of six MBBS doctors seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas be not made applicable for the admissions into the Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020