Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

Indian social app Chingari said on Wednesday it has garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in their part time.

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed, it said in a statement. A Chingari user gets the opportunity to go creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of Vocal for Local and Chingari has been developed completely in India.

It is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. Chingari isnt a clone of some foreign app but has been designed in keeping with the needs of Indian users." "The primary difference between Chingari and TikTok is that the former pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that you upload on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money. So, unlike TikTok, Chingari is rewarding for creators as they dont just get fame but also money for the content they upload on the app," the statement said.