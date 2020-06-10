Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in their part time.Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed, it said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:53 IST
Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

Indian social app Chingari said on Wednesday it has garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in their part time.

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed, it said in a statement. A Chingari user gets the opportunity to go creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of Vocal for Local and Chingari has been developed completely in India.

It is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. Chingari isnt a clone of some foreign app but has been designed in keeping with the needs of Indian users." "The primary difference between Chingari and TikTok is that the former pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that you upload on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money. So, unlike TikTok, Chingari is rewarding for creators as they dont just get fame but also money for the content they upload on the app," the statement said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields broadly flat; issuance continues

Demand for Euro zone government debt was little changed on Wednesday, after several governments launched syndicated bond sales on Tuesday and were met with strong demand.More supply was expected on Wednesday, with Germany re-opening a 30-ye...

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modeling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, s...

Emirates airline redundancies continue for second day, sources say

Emirates laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday in the second day of redundancies at one of the worlds biggest long-haul airlines, three company sources said. An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airlines stateme...

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 2.4 to Rs 821.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot marketOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020