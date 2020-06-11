Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to turn COVID crisis into opportunity to create Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Insisting that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactured in the country. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction," he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:29 IST
Need to turn COVID crisis into opportunity to create Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Insisting that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactured in the country. Addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata over video conference, he said this is the time to make bold decisions and investments for the country to scale new heights.

"India's goal of self-reliance has been paramount in the policy and practice of the country. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction," he said. The Prime Minister also said that people-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development has become part of the BJP-led Central government's governance.

"India is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes...We have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India," Modi added..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to impose a strict lockdown in the national capital in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases here. The plea, by a lawyer and his office boy, has sa...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruption, Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin will go ahead with its investment plan for setting up a third manufacturing unit in India, in a bid to augment the local production capacity, a top company offic...

Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of complicated ailments after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020