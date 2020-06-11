London stocks open lower on fears of second wave of infections, Fed outlook
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:55 IST
London stocks opened lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and a gloomy outlook by the Federal Reserve trumped optimism around a global economic revival. Total cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.
The Fed projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a long road back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 2.7%, with oil & gas stocks leading declines with a 4.1% tumble.
Most cyclical stocks traded lower at the opening bell, while defensive healthcare stocks inched higher. The British mid-cap index fell 2.8%.
