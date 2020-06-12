Left Menu
Mali becomes 2nd AU state to ratify treaty to set up African Medicine Agency

The Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security.

The African Medicine Agency will enter into force once ratified by fifteen African Union Member States. Image Credit: Image Credit : twitter (@_AfricanUnion)

The Republic of Mali becomes the second AU member states to ratify the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) on 9th April 2020, in Bamako, Mali and deposited the instrument of accession to the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union on 2nd June 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security. The treaty is available for signature at the Headquarters of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Medicine Agency will enter into force once ratified by fifteen African Union Member States. The AMA will serve as the continental regulatory body that will provide regulatory leadership, to ensure that there are harmonized and strengthened regulatory systems, which govern the regulation of medicines and medical products on the African continent.

The Agency will provide regulatory oversight through strengthened regulatory guidance and the coordination of on-going regulatory initiatives in order to improve access to safe, effective, good quality and affordable essential medicines, medical products and health technologies. AMA will partner with and coordinate existing harmonization efforts in the AU recognised Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Health Organizations (RHOs) and member states.

(With Inputs from APO)

