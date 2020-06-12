Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Natarajan is new CEO of Redington India

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:48 IST
Ramesh Natarajan is new CEO of Redington India

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI): Supply chain solutions provider Redington India on Friday announced the appointment of Ramesh Natarajan as its chief executive officer with immediate effect. The Board of Directors which met here on Thursday considered and approved the proposal of appointment of Ramesh Natarajan as Chief Executive Officer-India distribution business, the city-based company said in a BSE filing.

Prior to taking up the new role, Natarajan was serving Redington India as its joint chief operating officer. In his over 23 years of service at Redington, Natarajan discharged every possible role in business and sales functions, cutting across all business verticals, the company said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...

COVID-19 disruptions to keep dairy industry's revenue flat in 2020-21: Report

Weak demand for value-added products VAPs following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may lead to flat revenue growth of the Indian dairy industry in the current financial year, according to a report. Sales of VAPs, such as ice...

Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition

The leaders of Scotland and Wales called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to extend the transition period with the European Union, saying the coronavirus crisis had made meeting the year-end deadline extraordinarily reckles...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares stem losses, oil gains as fresh lockdown fears fade

Global shares pared losses on Friday while oil prices reversed course and edged higher as fears of fresh lockdowns of economies to combat the coronavirus faded.In Europe, the STOXX 600 Index snapped a four-day losing streak to add 1.0. Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020