Tragic End to a Beach Outing Near Chennai

A 24-year-old Maharashtra man, Jay Narendra Patil, was found deceased on a beach near Chennai after being swept away by waves. He was one of three friends caught in the incident. Rescue operations included drones and coast guard assistance.

Tragic End to a Beach Outing Near Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Jay Narendra Patil, a 24-year-old man from Maharashtra, was discovered on a private beach near Chennai, confirmed the police on Monday. Patil was presumed drowned along with two friends during a beach outing that turned tragic.

The incident took place around 6 pm on February 21 when Patil, alongside two friends, decided to swim in the sea near a beach 30 km from Chennai. Powerful waves swept away the trio, although one managed to escape unhurt.

Local police, aided by colleagues from Neelangarai and Kelambakkam, launched a rigorous search operation using drones and the coast guard's help to trace Patil, whose missing status persisted until Monday. His body was identified during a routine beach patrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

