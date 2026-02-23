Tragic End to a Beach Outing Near Chennai
A 24-year-old Maharashtra man, Jay Narendra Patil, was found deceased on a beach near Chennai after being swept away by waves. He was one of three friends caught in the incident. Rescue operations included drones and coast guard assistance.
The body of Jay Narendra Patil, a 24-year-old man from Maharashtra, was discovered on a private beach near Chennai, confirmed the police on Monday. Patil was presumed drowned along with two friends during a beach outing that turned tragic.
The incident took place around 6 pm on February 21 when Patil, alongside two friends, decided to swim in the sea near a beach 30 km from Chennai. Powerful waves swept away the trio, although one managed to escape unhurt.
Local police, aided by colleagues from Neelangarai and Kelambakkam, launched a rigorous search operation using drones and the coast guard's help to trace Patil, whose missing status persisted until Monday. His body was identified during a routine beach patrol.
