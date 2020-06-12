Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous session's sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries. All the major S&P sectors rose with technology and financials providing the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:14 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous session's sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.

All the major S&P sectors rose with technology and financials providing the biggest boost to the benchmark index. Boeing Co jumped 11%, as it looked to end the week 8% lower. United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd jumped between 14% and 19% leading gains on the S&P 500 following sharp declines in the previous session.

"People are just taking a breather after the outright selling yesterday, like we saw back in the dark days of February and early March," said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares ETFs in New York. "There's always going to be more headlines about coronavirus cases increasing, more tests increasing. That's just something that markets, investors and companies are going to have to learn to deal with."

On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended about 5% below its record closing high and the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 6% as the Federal Reserve's indication to a long road to recovery and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States cast a pall over investors bets on a swift economic rebound. The S&P 500 is now about 9% from its record high after being within 5% from that level earlier this week.

The CBOE volatility index eased about 5.33 points after jumping to its highest level since April 23. At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 766.58 points, or 3.05%, at 25,894.75, the S&P 500 was up 74.60 points, or 2.48%, at 3,076.70. The Nasdaq Composite was up 238.93 points, or 2.52%, at 9,731.65.

Photoshop maker Adobe Inc rose 2.3% after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its cloud software. "The technology sector has led the way so far this year and we think this can continue," said Stuart Rumble, investment director at Fidelity Investments.

"Many companies and businesses are being forced to explore new ways to conduct their businesses online, ranging from remote working, video conferencing to online shopping and payments." Yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 1.9% after posting lower-than-expected quarterly results due to coronavirus-induced store closures.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 14.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 11.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and no new low.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

Black fashion professionals demand industry change in 'Vogue Challenge'

By Amber Milne LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Black models, stylists and fashion photographers have taken to social media to post their own versions of Vogue covers, demanding change in the industry to ensure greater diversity...

BMC to start computerised dashboard for availability of pyres in cremation grounds of Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC is finalising plans for a computerised dashboard to display real-time data on availability of pyres in Mumbai, which is witnessing a huge rush at cremation centres due to COVID-19 deaths and other ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020