Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump on stimulus hopes ahead of retail sales report

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on hopes that aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus would kick start an economy crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with investors also expecting a record rebound in May retail sales. Futures got a boost after a report said the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal to spur the economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:19 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump on stimulus hopes ahead of retail sales report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on hopes that aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus would kick start an economy crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with investors also expecting a record rebound in May retail sales.

Futures got a boost after a report said the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal to spur the economy. It comes a day after the Federal Reserve announced details of a program to financially aid companies hit by the pandemic. The Fed will also start purchasing U.S. corporate debt on Tuesday as part of its recently launched emergency facilities to improve market functioning.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on a live telecast of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before the Congress which is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Powell's remarks follow the grim outlook from the U.S. central bank last week that brought back volatility into stock markets after bets of a swift economic rebound helped the Nasdaq confirm a bull market.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is now about 9% below its record high hit four months earlier after coming within 5% of that level early last week. U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday with the S&P 500 closing above its 200-day moving average, a key technical indicator of long-term momentum.

At 6:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 479 points, or 1.86%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 42 points or 1.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 126.25 points, or 1.29%. Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show U.S. retail sales experienced a record rise in May, as 2.5 million Americans went back to work. However, any rebound will retrace only a fraction of the historic drops in March and April amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

Travel-related stocks jumped with Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd jumping between 8% and 10% in premarket trading.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Indore Student part of Team Hollo from the University of Hong Kong wins 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion

HONG KONG, June 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Team Hollo, an iDendron incubatee from the University of Hong Kong HKU, won the 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion with a mental health platform connecting a mobile app for users and a web appli...

Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies

Australia will take a more activist role in reshaping global bodies such as the World Health Organization WHO after the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unexpected blow to international stability, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The WHOs ...

More investment in clean energy will help APAC recover from COVID-19 crisis: ADB

A greater investment in clean energy will contribute to Asia-Pacifics recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and make economies more resilient against future shocks, the Asian Development Bank ADB said on Tuesday. In view of the current scenario...

Assam reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, count rises to 4,319

With 10 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, the total positive cases rises to 4,319 in the state, said the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam today. Three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020