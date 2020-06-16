Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man run over by suburban train in Thane

A 34-year-old man was run over by a suburban train between in Thane and Kalwa railway stations in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the railway police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:39 IST
Maha: Man run over by suburban train in Thane

A 34-year-old man was run over by a suburban train between in Thane and Kalwa railway stations in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the railway police said. After nearly three months, the Railways resumed suburban services in Mumbai on Monday for ferrying essential staff.

Rizwan Shaikh, a fishmonger, had just stepped out his house close to the railway track near Parsik tunnel, when a passing local train knocked him down, senior inspector Smitha Dhakane of Thane railway police said. The deceased's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to his family, she said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, she added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...

Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the lo...

Armenian parliament backs arrest of opposition leader for fraud

Armenias parliament on Tuesday voted to strip the head of the biggest opposition faction of his parliamentary immunity and allow him to be arrested on suspicion of fraud. Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of Ar...

Soccer-Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashfords successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier Leagues chief executive on Tuesday.British ministers originally said school food vouch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020