New Zealand and Britain launch free trade talks
New Zealand would be among the first countries to negotiate a trade agreement with Britain in a post-Brexit era, Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker said in a statement. "In the post Brexit environment, it makes more sense than ever for us to be working together to grow this partnership for the future," Parker said.Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:00 IST
New Zealand on Wednesday formally launched free trade talks with Britain, which is looking to line up post-Brexit agreements with other countries. New Zealand would be among the first countries to negotiate a trade agreement with Britain in a post-Brexit era, Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker said in a statement.
"In the post Brexit environment, it makes more sense than ever for us to be working together to grow this partnership for the future," Parker said. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has been informally discussed between both nations for a while, will open up more opportunities for small and medium sized businesses, indigenous Māori exporters, and our regional communities, he said.
Britain is New Zealand’s sixth largest trading partner, and two-way trade totalled almost NZ$6 billion ($3.87 billion) last year. The first round of negotiations is expected to take place by video conference from mid-July, Parker added. ($1 = 1.5511 New Zealand dollars)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- New Zealand
- Free Trade Agreement
- postBrexit
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain to signal compromise on fisheries if EU backs off from some demands- The Times
AIA New Zealand announces financial support packages to help advisers
New Zealand's Ardern says she is 'horrified' by George Floyd's death
Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out
New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week