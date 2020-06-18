Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar and yen gain on worries about virus and economic outlook

The British pound traded in a narrow range before a Bank of England meeting where policymakers are expected to expand quantitative easing in the face of a stuttering economy and rocky trade negotiations with the European Union. A surge in new coronavirus infections in several U.S. states and the imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a separate outbreak have served as a reminder that the pandemic could be a severe drag on the global economy for a protracted period.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:58 IST
FOREX-Dollar and yen gain on worries about virus and economic outlook

The dollar and the yen edged higher on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for both currencies.

The Australian dollar fell after data showed its economy shed twice as many jobs as expected in May, highlighting the damage caused by lockdown restrictions put in place by the government to contain the outbreak. The British pound traded in a narrow range before a Bank of England meeting where policymakers are expected to expand quantitative easing in the face of a stuttering economy and rocky trade negotiations with the European Union.

A surge in new coronavirus infections in several U.S. states and the imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a separate outbreak have served as a reminder that the pandemic could be a severe drag on the global economy for a protracted period. "Upside for U.S. stocks and other risk assets has dwindled because more people are talking about a second wave of virus infections," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"This supports the dollar and the yen because they are both safe havens. The pound has its own problems. The British economy is not in good shape and a hard Brexit remains a risk." The dollar traded at $1.1234 per euro on Thursday in Asia following a 0.2% gain in the previous session.

The greenback bought 0.9496 Swiss franc, holding onto a 0.3% gain on Wednesday. The yen edged up to 106.79 against the dollar.

Sterling inched down to $1.2533, on course for a third day of losses. Against the euro, the pound was little changed at 89.66 pence. A spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalisations in several parts of the United States over the last two weeks points to a troubling trend because cases had been falling for more than a month.

China's capital has cancelled scores of flights and blocked off some neighbourhoods to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. The situation in both the United States and China has raised fresh concerns about the risks of re-opening economic activity before a vaccine has been developed.

The onshore yuan held steady at 7.0883 per dollar. The People's Bank of China on Thursday cut the rate on 14-day reverse repurchase agreements to 2.35% from 2.55% and injected 70 billion yuan ($9.88 billion) into the money market to boost liquidity.

The Australian dollar fell 0.44% to $0.6854, extending a pull back from a one-year high reached last week after data showed the Australian economy shed a quarter of a million jobs and the jobless rate jumped to the highest in almost two decades in May. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar also fell to $0.6432 on equally grim data, which showed the economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter.

The yen jumped by more than half a percent against the Aussie and the kiwi, reinforcing the heightened risk aversion. The British pound got off to a quiet start in Asia but will come into focus later in the day as traders brace for the Bank of England's policy meeting.

The BOE is expected to boost its quantitative easing programme by 100 billion pounds ($125 billion), with some analysts eyeing an even larger increase amid concerns about the economic outlook. Britain is seeking a free trade agreement with the EU, which it left on Jan. 31, but negotiators have so far made little progress, raising the risk both sides will fail to agree a deal before a deadline at the end of the year. ($1 = 7.0886 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank announces US$25m grant to help Yemen control locust outbreak

The World Bank announced today US25 million in new funding from the International Development Association IDA, the World Banks arm for the poorest countries, to help Yemen control the ongoing locust outbreak affecting the country and streng...

China's top securities regulator says priority is helping market confidence recover

Chinas top securities regulator said on Thursday that the country would continue to comphrensively deepen capital market reform, and that the top priority is to help market confidence recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yi Huiman, chairman ...

Officer charged with murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks

Prosecutors brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment ...

Pompeo meets China's top diplomat in Hawaii

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Chinas top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, the State Department said, amid a deep deterioration of relations between strategic rivals that are the worlds two top economies. The countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020