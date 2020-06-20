Left Menu
eUnited to merge with Backstageplay Inc.

With modest customizations to our technology stack, we can quickly provide the tools for players, teams and the global eSports market to monetize dedicated fan loyalty through social gaming." "We are excited to be combining our business with Backstage Play," said Adam Stein, CEO of eUnited.

Los Angeles-based esports organization eUnited entered into a merger agreement with Backstageplay Inc. Under the deal, which was completed earlier this week but announced Thursday, Canadian company Backstageplay will operate eUnited while also utilizing its existing software and intellectual property to expand the organization. The merger is expected to be finalized later this summer.

"We are delighted to have reached this business milestone with our partners at eUnited," said Scott White, the CEO of Backstageplay, said in a news release. "We recognize that eSports professionals, teams, and the industry as a whole has struggled to provide a forum where effective monetization can occur through gamification. With modest customizations to our technology stack, we can quickly provide the tools for players, teams, and the global eSports market to monetize dedicated fan loyalty through social gaming." "We are excited to be combining our business with Backstage Play," said Adam Stein, CEO of eUnited. "Over the past 4 years, eUnited has become one of the more popular and successful esports teams competing at the highest levels. We have proven our ability to win world championships and create a globally recognized brand. The merger allows eUnited to continue to grow the competitive side of its business while also building out a platform that leverages the entire esports ecosystem."

eUnited competes in platforms that include Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, and SMITE.

