Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effects likely to accelerate energy transition: Moody's

The COVID-19 lockdown experience of reduced commuting and business travel alongside better air quality and family time may deliver lasting changes in energy consumption, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:17 IST
COVID-19 effects likely to accelerate energy transition: Moody's
Coal generation has continued to decline while renewables have shown more resilience across major markets.. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 lockdown experience of reduced commuting and business travel alongside better air quality and family time may deliver lasting changes in energy consumption, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. Recessionary forces and weaker long term growth expectations will place pressure on both corporate and household demand, it said in the latest credit outlook report.

At the same time, the risk of behavioural change along with increasing use of biofuels, electric vehicles and improved engine efficiency adds to the likelihood of oil demand eroding over time. Economic outlook, behavioural shifts and decarbonisation trends combine to increase the challenge of forecasting oil demand. "We consider scenarios for oil demand going into 2021 which are three to five million barrels per day (bpd) lower than 2019 levels as COVID disruption limits oil-based activities."

The strength of post-COVID economic growth will determine oil demand growth drivers, said Moody's. If economic growth does not offset the potential behavioural and other changes impacting oil demand, it could take a long time to recover to 2019 levels with an increased risk that demand already peaked in 2019. The increased uncertainty and supply-demand imbalance creates a new context for investing in new oil developments that challenge traditional business models, said Moody's.

The potential for an accelerated structural shift in oil demand increases the challenges of forecasting the price of oil, undermining the investment case for new projects with a long lead in times for when oil is produced in the future. Besides, power markets show a preference for a cleaner generation as demand falls. COVID-19 could have a ratchet effect, limiting any rebound in coal generation and accelerating the decline of coal in the United States and Europe by a few years.

Coal generation has continued to decline while renewables have shown more resilience across major markets in the United States, Europe, China and India. Renewables make up the majority of recent capacity additions which continue to displace thermal generation, especially with lower power demand. A green stimulus is required to build on temporary carbon emissions drop. Moody's said 2020 could see a fall in global emissions of around 8 per cent from the previous year instead of the expected growth.

The need for further investment in low carbon infrastructure has not lessened due to COVID-19. Some governments are seizing the opportunity to place conditions on economic stimulus packages or on government bail-out funds for carbon-intensive industries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'No-swab' saliva test for coronavirus piloted in Britain

A weekly coronavirus testing regime using a no-swab saliva test is being trialed in Southampton, southern England, and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said on Monday. Saliva...

Tennis-Coric joins Dimitrov in testing positive for COVID-19

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric, who attended Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition tournament, has tested positive for COVID-19, the world number 33 said on Monday. Grigor Dimitrov, another competitor at the event, on Sunday became the ...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

39 deliveries took place in Delhi prisons in last 10 years; police on Safoora Zargar's bail plea

Opposing the bail plea of student activist Safoora Zargar, who has raised pregnancy as one of the grounds for relief in northeast Delhi violence case, police on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that 39 deliveries have taken plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020